Council member, SRO resign

By Rob Viehman

A member of the Cuba City Council resigned on July 1, when the council also accepted the resignation of a long-time school resource officer who is retiring.

Alderman Tony Hutson announced his resignation toward the end of last week’s meeting. He thanked the 110 citizens from Ward 2 for their votes back in April 2024 before saying that “due to personal reasons” he will not be able to serve out the remainder of his term and resigned, effective immediately. Hutson wished the community, city employees, and the board of alderman the very best.

Mayor Kevin Copling thanked Hutson for serving the community and that he felt he had done a great job and he hated to see him resign. A motion to accept Hutson’s resignation was unanimously approved.

Hutson thanked all the dedicated employees as each one of them serve our community every day whether it's working in the street or utility departments, the animal shelter, and gave a special thanks to the police officers for keeping the community safe. Public service is never an easy job but wanted to recognize each and everyone's dedication, he said.

The council also accepted the resignation of police officer Betty Post, who is retiring. Post has been serving as a school resource officer and her last day of service will be July 11.

Police Chief Doug Shelton announced the retirement. The council thanked Post for her time and wished her well with retirement.

Shelton asked the council to allow him to advertise for an officer to fill the vacancy, which was approved.

Alderman Ray Mortimeyer asked the council to approve the purchase of four signs to promote the Crawford County Historical Society Museum. Each sign measures three foot by four foot and the cost is $80 each.

Dan Eidson, member of the Parks and Recreation Committee, stated that the park tax fund had been suggested for funding the signs and he was ok with it.

City Clerk Lainie Garbo stated that Accountant Jennifer Basham had informed her that park fund or tourism tax fund could be used but it would drain funds in tourism and she recommended using the park tax fund.

Park Board Member Cyndi Mercer said she would like it discussed by the committee. Mortimeyer stated that the parks benefit from the museum advertising also as people coming through town bring more business and visit park and recreation locations.

Mercer felt that money being used “here and there” from their park budget starts to add up and would like to discuss items for approval moving forward. The council agreed the park board should discuss the purchase and the discussion was tabled.

Eidson also informed the council about a safety issue at the pool with a rough spot on the pool causing abrasions on feet. It is recommended for those attending the pool to wear water shoes and some have been donated also to protect feet. Mercer stated that there was the same situation last year.

Eidson spoke with Glen Shockley regarding the issue and would like the council to commit to draining the shallow end of the pool to do a comprehensive investigation of the pool floor to see if anything can be done. Shockley had mentioned to Eidson they could reach out to the company that did the work and see if there is any warranty first and work from there.

Mercer and Hutson agreed that this is not a new issue. Hutson thanked Eidson for investigating the problem and a motion was approved to have Shockley check the warranty with Vaughan Pools, then check into a caulk to fix and smooth the trouble area.

Eidson also addressed the council about getting umbrellas for the pool, the construction of pickleball courts, and signs for playground rules at Tangle Creek Park. A ribbon-cutting will be played for the playground when it is ready to open.

In other business the council:

• Approved a bid in the amount of $21,500 from Sunbelt Solomon for a 750 KVA transformer for a Mid-Mo Truss expansion.

• Heard from Electric Department Andy Simpson that a resident on Fleenor had their fence removed for tree trimming and they don't want the fence back but would like plants purchased of equal value. A discussion on the request will be held at the next council meeting.

• Heard from Garbo, who stated a pool employees would like to put a float in the county parade and $200 was approved the prior year and is being requested again this year. It was discussed that the items purchased have to be retained by the pool and approval was given.

• Heard from Copling that the next regularly scheduled council meeting falls on the county fair parade night and that the meeting date was moved to Monday, July 14.

• Met in closed session to discuss litigation and real estate and took no action.