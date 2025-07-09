RUNNING FOR THE CROWN

Queen candidates for the 2025 Crawford County Fair are (from left) Cierra Britton of Cuba is the daughter of Dallas and Judy Britton. She is sponsored by Sullivan Bank; Ximena DeLuna Hernandez of Cuba is the daughter of Adriana Hernandez. She is sponsored by Peoples Bank; Rachel Martellaro of Cuba is the daughter of Lisa Martellaro. Her sponsor is Sincerely Yours Flowers and Gifts; Roxie Swyers of Steelville is the daughter of Michelle and Thomas Swyers. She is being sponsored by Halbert Redi-Mix; and Haylee Williams of Cuba is the daughter of Matthew and Heather Williams and is being sponsored by Steelville Chamber of Commerce.