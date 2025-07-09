Monthly Widows’ Luncheon promotes camaraderie

By Mary Young

Eagle Flight Ministries, founded by Cindy Martin of Steelville, celebrated a 4th of July themed Widows’ Luncheon at Golden Echoes for dozens of women in the community who have lost their husbands.

The monthly luncheons usually have a theme to coincide with national holidays. Volunteers often help Martin with the table centerpieces. Edna McGinnis provided the patriotic gnomes for this particular event.

Often Martin will plan a guest speaker to bring helpful information to the ladies or she’ll plan an activity or game for everyone to play. One thing is always certain, Martin will encourage the widows to talk with one another and develop friendships. She lets the widows know how special they are and that they are not alone. Eagle Flight Ministries is always available to help in any way it can.

The meals at the event are delicious and nutritious. Sometimes the food is catered by local companies, but more often they are prepared by the exceptional cooks at Golden Echoes in Steelville. The widows’ luncheons couldn’t happen without generous support and donations from the community.

For more information, to donate or to invite a widow to the monthly luncheons, please contact Martin at 417-986-0213.