Mortimeyer will be CCHS speaker at July meeting

The Crawford County Historical Society (CCHS) continues the monthly speaker series with a July event.

On Wednesday, July 9, at noon, Ray Mortimeyer, local historical and past Mayor of Cuba, will talk about growing up in Crawford County.

Mortimeyer has a vast knowledge of the Civil War in Missouri. In addition, he will discuss local artifacts from various periods of history.

The CCHS Speaker Series events are free and open to the public. Lunch is available to attendees. The museum is located at 308 N. Smith Street in Cuba.

The monthly CCHS Speaker Series is made possible by volunteers and members of the Crawford County Historical Society. To become a member of the CCHS, call 573-885-6099, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or Facebook @CubaMOMuseum.