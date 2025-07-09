July 16 deadline approaches for Crawford Electric board petitioners

Individuals interested in serving on the Crawford Electric Cooperative board of directors have until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16, to submit their nominating petition to appear on the election ballot. Members can pick up candidate packets at the co-op office or download them from our website, crawfordelec.com/PetitionPeriod. Early voting will run from Aug. 15 through Sept. 15. Election results will be announced during the annual meeting of members on Sept. 17.

As a community-focused cooperative, Crawford Electric is guided by a board of nine locally elected members who are rooted in the communities they serve. Directors are responsible for setting policy and developing long-term goals that reflect the best interests of the co-op and its members. One seat in each of the co-op’s three geographic districts is up for election each year. Directors will serve a three-year term before they are up for re-election. This year, the expiring terms are held by Janet Morrow of Sullivan (District 1), Jim Biermann of Bourbon (District 2) and Gary Mullen of Steelville (District 3).

All candidates, including incumbents seeking re-election, must submit a nominating petition signed by at least 15 co-op members to appear on the ballot. The petition must be delivered to the co-op office during the official petition period, which began on May 14 and runs through the close of business on Wednesday, July 16.

To be eligible, candidates must be members of the cooperative and may run only for the board seat assigned to the district where their primary residence is located. Additional requirements and potential conflicts of interest that may affect eligibility are outlined in the co-op’s bylaws. Candidates must declare which district seat they are seeking and may contact the co-op to verify district residency.

Details about the voting process and plans for this year’s annual meeting will be shared in the August and September issues of the member newsletter in Rural Missouri magazine and on the co-op’s website, crawfordelec.com.

Crawford Electric Cooperative is a member of Touchstone Energy, a national alliance of locally owned, community-minded electric co-ops with high standards of service. Crawford Electric serves about 20,000 meters along almost 3,000 miles of distribution lines mostly in Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Washington and Dent counties.