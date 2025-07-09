Unemployment drops in Crawford, Phelps counties

By Rob Viehman

Crawford and Phelps counties bucked a regional trend in May as both areas saw a decline in unemployment. In all but one other nearby counties, unemployment increased as it did across the state.

Crawford County’s unemployment rate ticked down to 4.5 percent after being reported at 4.5 percent in April. Unemployment has steadily declined all year since 2025 opened with a rate of 5.6 percent in January. The unemployment rate was also 4.5 in May of 2024.

Total employment in May was reported at 9,278 with 431 people unemployed. Those numbers were both down from April when employment was 9,323 and the number of unemployed was 438.

In Phelps County, unemployment also dropped to its lowest rate of the year at 3.9 percent, down from 3.7 percent in April and 4.3 percent in January. The rate in May of 2024 was 4.0 percent.

For May, there were 19,993 people working in Phelps County and 805 looking for work. Total employment was down from 20,124 in May, when 777 people were unemployed.

Unemployment in the region for May was reported as follows: Dent County 3.7 percent, up from 3.6 percent; Franklin 3.6, up from 3.5; Gasconade 3.6, up from 3.5; Iron 4.9, up from 4.5; Maries 3.6, unchanged; Texas 4.2, up from 4.0; Washington 4.6, up from 4.5.

According to the Research and Information Center, the state’s nonfarm payroll employment increased by 3,700 jobs in May 2025, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point. Private industry employment increased by 3,600 jobs and government employment increased by 100 jobs. Over the year, there was an increase of 10,900 jobs from May 2024 to May 2025, and the unemployment rate increased by three-tenths of a percentage point, from 3.7 percent in May 2024 to 4 percent in May 2025.

Missouri's nonfarm payroll employment was 3,002,300 in May 2025, up by 3,700 from the revised April 2025 figure. The April 2025 total was revised upward by 4,000 jobs from the preliminary estimate.

Goods-producing industries increased by 3,200 jobs over the month, with mining, logging, and construction gaining 2,200 jobs and manufacturing gaining 1,000 jobs. Private service-providing industries increased by 400 jobs between April 2025 and May 2025. Employment in private service-providing industries increased in trade, transportation, and utilities (2,000 jobs); leisure and hospitality (1,300 jobs); private education and health services (1,000 jobs); and financial activities (200 jobs). Employment decreased in professional and business services (-2,600 jobs); information (-1,100 jobs); and other services (-400 jobs). Total government employment increased by 100 jobs over the month, with an increase in local government (2,000 jobs) and decreases in state (-1,300 jobs) and federal government (-600 jobs).

Over the year, total payroll employment increased by 10,900 jobs from May 2024 to May 2025. The largest gains were in private education and health services (17,600 jobs); mining, logging, and construction (2,900 jobs;) and other services (1,200 jobs). Employment decreased in professional and business services (-4,800 jobs); leisure and hospitality (-4,300 jobs); information (-3,200 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (-3,000 jobs); manufacturing (-600 jobs); and financial activities (-100 jobs). Government employment increased by 5,200 jobs over the year, with increases in local (4,600 jobs) and state government (2,200 jobs) and a decrease in federal government (-1,600 jobs).

Missouri's smoothed seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point in May 2025, rising to 4 percent from the revised April 2025 rate of 3.9 percent. The May 2025 rate was three-tenths of a percentage point higher than the May 2024 rate of 3.7 percent. The estimated number of unemployed Missourians was 125,042 in May 2025, up by 944 from the revised April total of 124,098.

The state's not-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate increased in May 2025 by one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.9 percent from the April 2025 not-seasonally-adjusted rate of 3.8 percent. A year ago, the not-seasonally-adjusted rate was 3.7 percent. The corresponding not-seasonally-adjusted national rate for May 2025 was 4 percent.

Missouri's labor force participation rate was 63.4 percent in May 2025, one point higher than the national rate of 62.4 percent. Missouri's employment-population ratio was 60.9 percent in May 2025, 1.2 percentage points higher than the national rate of 59.7 percent. Missouri's unemployment rate was 4 percent in May 2025, two-tenths of a percentage point lower than the national rate of 4.2 percent. Missouri's unemployment rate has been at or below the national rate for more than 10 years.