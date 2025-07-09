No MRPC meeting in July

Meramec Regional Planning Commission (MRPC) Board of Directors will not meet in July. The board meets monthly, August through June, the second Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 14.

Formed in 1969, MRPC is a voluntary council of governments serving Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Osage, Phelps, Pulaski and Washington counties and their respective cities. Osage County Presiding Commissioner Darryl Griffin serves as chairman of the board. A professional staff of 26 offers technical assistance and services, such as grant preparation and administration, housing assistance, transportation planning, environmental planning, ordinance codification, business loans and other services to member communities.