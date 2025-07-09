MSHP seeking applicants for recruit class

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is accepting applications for the 126th Recruit Class. The Patrol is encouraging qualified individuals of all backgrounds to apply. Testing will be held in Jefferson City, MO. Those who successfully complete testing will move forward in a multi-phase selection process designed to identify individuals with discipline, grit, and commitment to become Missouri State Troopers. The 126th Recruit Class is scheduled to begin training on April 20, 2026.

To be eligible, candidates must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent and be 21 years of age upon graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy. Upon graduating from the Patrol’s Academy, troopers are eligible to earn 46 credit hours through Mineral Area College in Park Hills, MO, or 30 credit hours through the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, MO, toward a degree, or 57 credit hours through Missouri State University in Springfield, MO, toward a degree. During the Academy, recruits may also be eligible to receive an associate of applied science degree at Mineral Area College by completing an additional 16 general education credit hours through online courses with Western Governors University. Troopers who graduate from the Academy are eligible to earn 45 credit hours through Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, MO, and apply them toward a 100% online Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, specializing in Organizational Leadership, or any other undergraduate degree offered 100% online through the SBU Worldwide Campus.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's uniform guidelines allow troopers to have tattoos or brands as long as they meet two requirements: 1) The tattoos or brands cannot depict or support criminal behavior, drug usage, nudity, profanity, promiscuity, subversive groups, bigotry, etc. 2) Tattoos/brands cannot be located on the head, neck, hands, wrists, or any part of the body which would be visible during movements in the performance of their duties while wearing an official uniform or civilian attire while on duty. The sole exception is that one traditional band style ring tattoo may be displayed on a single ring finger. Any such tattoo will not extend beyond the proximal phalanx. Troopers with tattoos on the arms that would be visible in the class B uniform (short sleeves) will wear the class A uniform year-round, which includes a long-sleeved shirt and tie.

The starting annual salary when entering the Academy is $66,432. Upon graduation, the salary increases to $73,825. After three years of service, the trooper first class’s salary increases to $77,568. Additional salary increases for trooper first class reach a maximum annual salary of $98,448 after 12 years of service. Other benefits include group health insurance, contributory retirement, career advancement, and more.

The selection process is a multi-phase testing procedure including a written examination, a physical fitness for duty assessment, polygraph examination, background investigation, and oral interview board. After a conditional offer of employment, the applicant must successfully complete a medical examination (to include vision and hearing), psychological examination, a psychological interview, drug screening, and final applicant review. Successful applicants will be notified of their duty assignment prior to the start of the academy.

This is not just a job. It is a test of character. A commitment to serve. Interested people can find out more about the qualifications by contacting a Patrol recruiter by telephone at 1-800-796-7000.

Ready to answer the call? Apply now at www.joinmshp.us.

MSHP IS AN EEO EMPLOYER M/F