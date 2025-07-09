Phelps Health Marketing Department receives multiple Aster Awards

Pictured are Phelps Health Marketing and Public Relations Department staff (front row, from left) Cameron Menley, Brooke Rogers and Michelle Prince, (back row) Emmett Clonts, Sarah Potter, Tania Lambert, Anna Plasse, Hillary MacCash and Stefanie Van Wyk.

The Phelps Health Marketing and Public Relations Department was recently recognized for exceptional performance in advertising and marketing efforts.

The Marketing Department earned nine Aster Awards in an international competition hosted by Creative Images, Inc. Now in their 23rd year, these prestigious awards recognize outstanding creativity and professionalism in healthcare advertising, marketing and communications. Phelps Health has a history of winning awards from this organization.

“I'm incredibly proud of our Marketing team for being recognized with seven Gold Awards and two Silver Awards this year,” said Phelps Health Director of Marketing Strategy Sarah Potter. “These accolades reflect the team’s hard work and dedication to raising awareness of important health issues and promoting healthier communities.”

The Aster Awards were presented for work completed in 2024. Entries were judged against submissions from similar-sized organizations across the United States and abroad. The Phelps Health Marketing Department was honored with seven Gold Awards and two Silver Awards, showcasing impressive levels of excellence and innovation. Award-winning entries included the team’s educational MyChart campaign and promotion of the new Phelps Health Weight Loss and Bariatric Center.

Seven Gold Awards (presented to the top 5% of entries in the nation) were earned in the following categories: blogs, internal advertising campaign, newspaper advertising, photo/illustration, patient education series, bariatric services and rehab services

Two Silver Awards (presented to the top 12% of entries in the nation) were received in the following categories: invitations and TV/video advertising

A panel of industry experts judged all Aster Awards entries. Judging criteria included creativity, layout and design, typography, production, quality, and overall effectiveness.

“I’m proud of the Marketing team for never settling—always learning, always growing,” said Phelps Health Senior Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer Somer Overshon. “They tell the stories of Phelps Health and our patients who have come to trust us as a regional healthcare champion.”

Learn more about the Aster Awards program at www.asterawards.com.

About Phelps Health

Phelps Health serves over 200,000 residents in south-central Missouri. Phelps Health is county-owned, non-tax supported and overseen by a five-member elected board. Phelps Health employs around 2,000 people, including 100-plus providers. Phelps Health, which includes a hospital licensed for 240 patient beds, serves a six-county area, with its main campus and several clinics in Rolla, Missouri. Phelps Health also has clinics in Salem, St. James, Vienna and Waynesville, Missouri. For more information, visit phelpshealth.org.