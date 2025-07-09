OAT continues season 38 with family-friendly ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’

Have you ever wondered how Peter Pan became Peter Pan? Everyone’s favorite flying boy is headed to Rolla! Ozark Actors Theatre presents Peter and the Starcatcher in their 2025 professional main stage season.

This play is a sort of prequel origin story of our favorite Neverland characters. ‘Starcatcher’ was written by Rick Elice who has some major theatre blockbusters such as Jersey Boys, The Addams Family, The Cher Show, and most currently Smash on Broadway - OAT is thrilled to bring such caliber of artistry and writing to the Cedar Street Stage.

Directed by OAT alum Caleb D. Long, this is sure to be a delight for all members of your family and our community.

Long directed OAT’s successful production of The Sound of Music last season and is proudly heading this project. Long added, “For this production of Peter and the Starcatcher we’re taking it back to our childhoods. Set in ‘Grandma’s attic’ on a rainy day, we’ll gather with friends and family to play make believe and tell a story that has been passed down through generations. This version includes big laughs, daring sword fights, LOTS of quick changes, and a lot of heart.”

OAT brings back Scenic Designer Britton Lynn (Little Shop of Horrors, 2021), Lighting Designer Michael Sullivan, and Sound Designer Jim Archuleta. A thrilling new addition to the team is Matthew Hampton who worked on teams of Broadway’s Water for Elephants as well as A list national tours like Mean Girls.

Rounding out the team is Evan Wittstock on Wigs and Properties Design. Wittstock’s previous wig work was seen on Broadway with Peter Pan Goes Wrong. This production will feature professional actors from New York City and Chicago alongside a stellar cast of local actors. As always, OAT prides itself on the unique blend of seasoned professionals and local talents coming together every summer to create quality art in rural Missouri and this summer and show are no exception.

Peter and the Starcatcher is sponsored by Phelps County Bank and Brewer Science. Running July 10-July 20, tickets may be purchased by phone at 573-364-9523 or online at ozarkactorstheatre.org.