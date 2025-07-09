New AI master’s degree program to be offered at S&T

The University of Missouri Board of Curators voted unanimously Thursday, June 26 to approve a new master’s degree program in applied artificial intelligence — also referred to as “AI+X” — at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

“Missouri S&T has been a national leader in computer science since the early 1960s, and this AI+X program will help keep us at the forefront of AI innovation across STEM fields,” says Dr. David Borrok, vice provost and dean of S&T’s College of Engineering and Computing. “We’re grateful to the curators for recognizing that this program is a natural fit for S&T and will help equip students to apply AI solutions to some of the world’s most critical challenges.”

Demonstrating the demand for this type of program, a report by the World Economic Forum notes that nearly 90% of employers expect to adopt new AI technologies within the next five years, and federal projections show employment in computer and information fields is expected to grow by 23% from 2022 to 2032.

Borrok says the program is called AI+X because it is structured so students will take a combination of AI courses through the computer science department, plus up to four elective courses related to applied AI in the STEM discipline of their choice. Examples include aerospace engineering, chemical engineering, civil engineering, mechanical engineering, systems engineering, biology, math and physics among S&T’s many STEM-focused areas.

It is designed for students who already hold an undergraduate degree in a STEM field and desire to advance in their original area of study by gaining expertise in AI techniques and tools that can be applied to their field.

The program will include a total of 31 credit hours. It will have project-based coursework but will not require students to complete a thesis.

The next step in the approval process will be for the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education (CBHE) to review S&T’s proposal. Pending CBHE approval, the university aims to admit students into this new major starting in fall 2026.