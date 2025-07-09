Narcan is not the finish line – it’s the starting point

By Abby Ehrhardt

Nasal Narcan, used to reverse an overdose, stock the inside of a harm reduction vending machine in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin (Isiah Holmes/Wisconsin Examiner).

I have pushed Narcan during respiratory failure in a rural ICU. I have watched patients come back from the edge only to wake up to nothing: a referral sheet, no phone, no ride, and no plan. The ER doors close, but the crisis continues.

Narcan, or naloxone, is often called an overdose antidote. That is not how it works. It does not resolve an overdose. It interrupts it. It buys time. What exists in that time, or does not, determines what happens next. In many parts of Missouri, that time leads nowhere.

In my region, the nearest detox facility may be two counties away. Behavioral health beds are nearly impossible to find. Transportation is unreliable or nonexistent. Follow-up care, when it exists, is often out of reach or out of network.

I have seen people arrive unresponsive, receive Narcan, then walk out of the hospital hours later. No ride. No contact. No plan. Just a printout and a warning. That is not recovery. That is abandonment.

Medicaid expansion was supposed to address some of these failures. It did not. Coverage on paper does not mean care in practice. I have seen patients with active Medicaid turned away because no local provider would accept them. I have watched people deteriorate while waiting for treatment that never came.

We were trained to administer Narcan. We were not trained to discharge someone into the same conditions that nearly killed them. There is no protocol for that moment. No guidance for the guilt that follows.

Narcan became available without a prescription in 2023. That mattered. But availability is not the same as access.

In the Ozarks and the Bootheel, many pharmacies still do not stock it. Some pharmacists still refuse to dispense it. Insurance coverage is inconsistent. Stigma continues to decide who receives care and who is left behind.

When formal systems failed, local initiatives stepped up. Programs like MO-CORPS trained bartenders, teachers, shelter workers and pastors. They distributed thousands of naloxone kits. They stocked Narcan in gas stations and churches. They did it on limited funding because they live in these communities, too.

In 2024, Missouri saw a 25% drop in overdose deaths — the first real progress in years.

In 2025, Congress proposed cutting $56 million from naloxone programs. That money supplies clinics, jails, and shelters. It trains first responders. It keeps people alive. Cutting it is not streamlining. It is surrender.

Some claim that we have done enough. That Narcan is widely available and the rest is a matter of personal responsibility. But anyone who has worked in a rural ER knows that survival does not end when someone starts breathing again. It begins there. What happens next is what matters. And in too many cases, there is no next.

Narcan is not treatment. It is not housing. It is not transportation. It is not recovery. It is a tool. It buys time. Without systems to support that time, we are wasting it.

Scaling back now is not efficient. It is dangerous.

In rural Missouri, it will mean fewer kits in squad cars. Longer waits for ambulances. More people dying alone. More families finding their loved ones too late.

We know what works. We are choosing not to fund it. That is not a lapse in policy. It is a failure of will.

Fund naloxone programs. Protect MO-CORPS. Require Narcan in public buildings. Expand Medicaid-funded treatment. Train rural providers in trauma-informed care. Stop making survival dependent on zip code and income.

I have pushed Narcan. I have managed the drip. I have watched people wake up to a world that offers them no way forward.

This could have been the start of something stronger.

Instead, we are watching it disappear.

Abby Ehrhardt is a nurse in Missouri who has managed overdose resuscitations in rural hospitals and witnessed the long-term gaps that follow.