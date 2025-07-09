PRE-FAIR STORIES

Pam Tillis, Braxton Keith to perform at county fair

Pam Tillis will perform at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 18 on the McBride Homes Stage at the Crawford County Fair.

As the daughter of Country Music Royalty, Pam Tillis was determined from a young age to find her own way in music as a singer and songwriter. Tillis fell in love with music at an early age. Band, chorus, talent shows, church and the creative community of Nashville all helped to shape the young singer.

Growing up, she was in a variety of bands, spanning from jazz and alternative country to top 40. She has performed on the stages of Broadway in New York, modeled on the pages of Glamour Magazine and is a proud member of The Grand Ole Opry.

Though Tillis has rolled easily with the tides and has drawn something from every new twist the ever-changing country music world has shown her, Tillis has always insisted on writing and cutting songs that speak from the soul.

Whether it’s on the elaborate stages of the Grand Ole Opry or in the intimate setting of Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe, you will experience that feeling of delight that comes from Tillis singing exactly what she is meant to sing at that moment.

Saturday night's headline entertainment is Braxton Keith. He will be on the McBride Homes Stage at 8:30 p.m.

With a sound and style honed in the honkey tonks of Texas and beyond, Keith is part of a new generation of country singer-songwriters. Featured on taste-making playlists like Spotify's New Boots and Breakout Country, Keith's 2024 single "Cozy" leads the way for a new chapter, highlighting the rising star's fresh take on a classic style. More new music is planned for a 2025 release, as Keith continues fine-tuning his natural songwriting style – timeless tunes of love, loss and life steeped in the energy and attitude of a Texas dancehall, but made for a wider audience. The contours of his uniquely country sound and style merge past and present with the timeless edge of a band-leading troubadour.

Kricket Alley will perform on the beer garden stage following the Pam Tillis concert on Friday night. Saturday night Hunter Hathcoat will be on the beer garden stage after the Braxton Keith performance.

Plan to attend the parade

The Crawford County Fair Parade will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night with this year’s theme being “Once Upon a Fair." Parade line up begins at the Mizell Funeral Home and continues east down Route 66. Line-up will start at 4:30 p.m. and judging will be at 5 p.m.

For registration, contact Rodger Bridgeman Jr. at 573-259-0759. Ribbons will be awarded to first, second and third places. Winners will be announced before the parade starts.

Divisions for the floats are queen, business, non-business (churches and organizations) and youth (Boy/Girl Scouts, 4-H/FFA, etc.).

Riding horse divisions are adult/children (with judging related to theme) and horse and buggy.

Bicycle divisions are eight years and above and seven years and under. Vehicle division is cars/trucks and tractors/antique tractors. Political and/or advertisement division are required to pay an entry fee of $25 per vehicle, payable to the Crawford County Fair. This does include any type of float.

All entries for judging must be registered by 9 p.m. on Monday, July 14. Other rules and regulations can be found in the 2025 fair book.

Several pageants planned for fair

The children pageant takes place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16 on the small stage. All children participating in the pageant must be within age categories by July 1. Categories are six to 11 months, 12-17 months, 18-23 months, two years old and three to four years old. All children entered must reside in Crawford County. There will be no makeup and no formal wear. Any who have makeup on or are wearing formal clothing will be disqualified. For more information contact Leann Lackey at 626-358-4159.

The talent portion of the fair queen pageant is being held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16 on the main stage with coronation being held at 9 p.m. as we say goodbye to Annia Viramontes, the 2024 Queen, and hello to the new 2025 Crawford County Fair Queen. The ladies participating in the queen contest must live in Crawford County, must be single and never married and 17 to 21 years of age by July 15, 2025. All contestants must have a sponsor and must ride on the sponsors parade float. For more information on this contest contact Danielle Casarotto at 573-205-4079.

The Prince and Princess Pageant, sponsored by the Tri-C Club, will be held at 7 p.m. on the main stage on Thursday, July 17. Children entered in this contest must be at least five years of age, but not older than six by July 1, 2025 and have not attended first grade. The child must live in Crawford County and should be at practice on Monday, July 14 at 9 a.m. at the main stage in Hood Park. For more information, contact Cloe Workman at 573-259-9675.

The youth pageant has become a big part of the fair and will take place on Thursday, July 17 at 8:30 p.m. on the main stage for Crawford County girls ages seven through 16. Categories include seven to eight years (Petite Miss), nine to 10 years (Young Miss), 11-13 years (Pre-Teen Miss) and 14-16 years (Teen Miss). Contestants will be judged on personality/stage presentation, eye contact, self confidence and poise, suitability of attire and relevance of answer to on-stage question. For additional information contact pageant director Danielle Casarotto at 573-205-4079 or email ccyouthpageant @gmail.com.

Gallop over to the horse show

The Crawford County Youth Horse Show will be held on Wednesday, July 16 at 6 p.m. in the Mitchell Family Arena.

Contest includes lead line (six and under), egg and spoon (10 and under, 11-18), barrel race (10 and under, 11-18), ribbon race (10 and under, 11-18), flag (10 and under, 11-18), and a mystery class (10 and under, 11-18).

The event is open to all children. For more information call 314-623-6619.

Truck and tractor pulls are being held Friday & Saturday

The kiddie tractor pedal pull will be held on Friday, July 18 by the food stand. Sign-up begins at 5:30 p.m. with the pull beginning at 6 p.m. Ages five to 12, boys and girls, are welcome to participate. Medals will be given to all who take part in the pull and trophies awarded to first, second and third place. For more specific rules and regulations see the 2025 fair book.

XCaliber Pulling takes to the track on Friday, July 18 at 7 p.m. Pulling trucks and tractors will have fans clapping for their favorite in classes (modified tractor, xtreme super stock tractor, pro-farm tractor, pro-street diesel truck and pro-stock 4x4 truck). For more information and rules visit www.xcaliberpullingassociation.com.

Hosted by the Ozark Highlands Tractor Association, the classic and antique tractor pull takes place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 19 in the arena. Tractors 1959 (and continuous) or older are allowed. Garden tractor pulls, sponsored by Hartland Garden Pullers Association, will also start at 2 p.m. in the arena on Saturday.

Diesel Dirt Drags, sponsored by Lewis Diesel Performance, will make some noise at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 19 with three classes: stock street, hot street and stick shift. For more information contact Derek Lewis at 636-232-4624.

Bull riding takes place Wednesday & Thursday

Amped Up Pro bull riding will take place Wednesday, July 16 and Thursday, July 17 at 7 p.m.

For more information visit www.ampedupprobulltour.com

The Rawhide and Dusty Show takes place during intermission of the Bulls & Barrells on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Cornhole tournament is Friday, July 18 at 4 p.m.

The Steelville FFA Chapter is sponsoring a Cornhole Tournament on Friday, July 18 at 4 p.m. in the livestock show arena. For more information and to register contact the Steelville FFA Chapter via Facebook.

Super Farmer Contest being sponsored by FFA Chapters

The Super Farmer Contest, sponsored by the Bourbon and Cuba FFA Chapters, will consist of two team members competing in an egg toss, hay tossing, racing and more. Registration takes place at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 19 with contest starting at 6 p.m.

For more information email gerlemannj@war hawks.k12.mo.us or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Dog show is new this year

New this year at the Crawford County Fair, will be a dog show. The event takes place at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 18. For more information see page 57 of the fair book.