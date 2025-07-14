Leasburg man hit, killed by train

By Rob Viehman

Authorities are still uncertain what led to a Leasburg man being struck and killed by a train on Saturday evening in a rural area between Bourbon and Leasburg.

Crawford County Coroner Darren Dake said Monday his investigation is continuing. He noted the victim, 43-year-old Justin Ransom, apparently had some kind of trouble with his vehicle, causing him to leave it, and was apparently walking the railroad tracks to get home.

“We’re not sure, however, at this point, why he did not hear the train coming and the exact circumstances of being struck. We are still investigating that part,” Dake said. “We’re unsure of whether he was impaired. We won’t know that until after toxicology testing.”

Dake added that it didn’t appear Ransom was wearing ear buds or a headset that might have prevented him from hearing the train approaching.

According to a news release issued by Dake on Sunday, in the late evening hours of July 12, train engineers with BNSF railroad contacted 911 to report they had struck a pedestrian in an isolated area along the tracks between Leasburg and Bourbon. The train stopped as quickly as it could and reported the pedestrian strike location to law enforcement.

Deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office were first on the scene, conducted a search of the tracks and located the subject. Unfortunately, Ransom was deceased and the coroner was then contacted.

When personnel from the coroner’s office arrived at the scene, they began an investigation of the collision site. Due to the remoteness of the location and the absence of lighting, processing and investigating the scene was difficult. The Leasburg Fire Department provided additional assistance with lighting and decontamination of the scene.

“These types of cases do not happen often, but when they do, it’s a coordinated effort between many agencies,” Dake said in the release. “The response and subsequent investigation was made easier and more successful with the agencies involved.”

Dake added that his office could not have successfully conduct its mission if it were not for the level of professionalism of other agencies involve, including Crawford 911, Crawford County Sheriff's Office, North Crawford County Ambulance District, Missouri Highway Patrol, BNSF Railway, Cuba Police Department, and Leasburg Fire Department.