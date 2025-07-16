Cuba School Board accepts admin reports

By Rob Viehman

During its meeting on Wednesday, the Cuba School Board accepted administrative reports from the superintendent and assistant superintendent. Regular monthly reports from the district principals were not submitted for July since classes were not in session.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Davidson submitted the following report:

• Our maintenance and custodial staff continue to complete projects over the summer to get our campus prepped and ready for the new school year, and it is looking really good.

• Our administrative team is actively engaged in professional development to help deliver high-quality training and support throughout the school year.

• New teacher orientation and district back-to-school meetings will be conducted similarly to years past.

• Currently, we have one certified teaching position and two coaching positions open.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Myra Siebert submitted the following report:

• The substitute teacher training video and handbook have been updated. It will be emailed out to substitute teachers on August 5.

• We ended the year with $18,983.28 in unpaid meal balances. In addition to phone calls home from the building administrators, email reminders, and letters from the district compliance coordinator, I sent letters via certified mail to anyone with an outstanding balance of over $100. These charges will roll over to the 2025-26 school year, and we will continue to work to collect the funds.

• Funding for the state Grow Your Own program, designed to recruit and retain high-quality teachers, was cut at the last minute from Governor Kehoe's budget. Despite this, we will continue to support our Future Teacher Program for high school juniors and seniors through local funding.

• New teacher orientation is scheduled for August 6-8. I am working with the instructional coaching team, Mrs. Pope, Mrs. Roberts, and Mrs. Brown, on updating the new teacher handbook and new teacher orientation presentations. Welcome letters and agendas were mailed to new teachers this week. We are excited to welcome nine new teachers and two returning teachers to the CCR2 team for the 2025-26 school year.

• The Title I application and budget have been submitted and are substantially approved. Title Il funds have not yet been allocated by the U.S. Department of Education, however, DESE anticipates the funding will be released by September.

• Our new buses are tentatively scheduled for delivery around the beginning of September.

• Applications for the 2025-2026 National School Lunch Program (NSLP), School Breakfast Program (SBP), and Afterschool Snack Program (ASP) have been submitted.

• We would like to thank Melinda Osentoski and Holy Cross Parish for their generous donation of supplies and equipment to support our preschool program. In addition, we secured five sets of cubbies/shelves for our preschool students at a discounted rate.

• As we prepare for the upcoming school year and navigate ongoing changes in state and federal funding, I appreciate everyone's continued collaboration and commitment to supporting our students, staff, and families.