SRO RETIRES

After nine dedicated years of service as the School Resource Officer for the Crawford County R-2 School District, Officer Betty Post is officially retiring from the Cuba Police Department. Officer Post has been a familiar, friendly, and reassuring presence in Cuba schools—protecting, guiding, and supporting countless students, staff, and families. Her commitment to building strong relationships and creating a safe learning environment has left a lasting impact on our community. "We thank you, Officer Post, for your years of service, compassion, and dedication. You’ve made a difference in so many lives, and your presence will be deeply missed in the hallways and throughout the district," a Facebook post by the Cuba Police Department stated. Chief Shelton (left) presented Officer Post with an engraved Henry “Golden Boy” rifle, a retirement gift from the other officers and office staff at the Cuba Police Department.