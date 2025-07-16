RALLY RACING RETURNS

After a hiatus of several years, rally racing officially returned to Crawford County on Saturday, July 12, when the American Rally Associated held its 2025 Missouri Ozark Rally on several gravel roads in southern Crawford County.

This small race featured just 11 entries and included five stages with racers competing for just over one hour in total. Eight cars finished the event and three withdrew with mechanical problems after stage two. A prerace event, which was open to the public, was held at the Meramec Music Theatre in Steelville. Organizers are hopeful this race will lead to the return of the 100 Acre Wood Rally to the county. That rally, which began in 1977 and can include more than 50 teams from across the country, is held in the spring and is headquarter in Salem. Historically, it has used roads in Crawford, Dent, and Washington counties, but Crawford County stop use of its roads several years ago.