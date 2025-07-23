Cuba mayor announces alderman, other appointments

By Rob Viehman

Cuba Mayor Kevin Copling appointed a new Ward 2 alderman during the city council meeting on July 14. He also made committee appointments for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Copling recommended the appointment of Richard Hewkin as alderman in Ward 2 to fill the unexpired term of Tony Hutson, who recently resigned. A motion to approve the appointment was unanimously approved and Hewkin was sworn into office by City Clerk Lainie Garbo.

The council then elected a new president of the board of alderman. Joyce Hartzell nominated Jeff Bouse to the position and with no other nominations he was unanimously approved. He abstained from the vote.

Copling also made committee appointments. They were approved as follows: airport – Pitts Lesesne and Ray Mortimeyer; animal control – Hewkin and Lesesne; budget – all council members; city hall – Bouse and Hartzell; electric – Bouse and Hartzell; emergency operations – Harold Halbert and Hewkin, grounds – Lesesne and Hewkin; natural gas – Mortimeyer and Bouse; parks and recreation – Hartzell and Hewkin; planning and zoning – Copling, Lesesne, and Hewkin; police – Bouse and Halbert; property management – Lesesne and Mortimeyer; public works – Bouse and Halbert; shop – Mortimeyer and Lesesne; streets – Bouse and Hartzell; tourism – Hartzell and Halbert; water and sewer – Hewkin and Mortimeyer; and salary – Hartzell, Halbert, and Bouse.

The mayor also appointed Garbo as city clerk, Emily Guffey and Lance Thurman as city attorneys, and Jessica Baker as city treasurer, with the council’s approval.