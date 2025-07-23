Cuba & Bourbon Senior Center changes

Several weeks ago, there was an article in the paper about the local senior support services facing uncertainty amid federal funding cuts. Because of this issue, the Cuba/ Bourbon Senior Centers and Meals on Wheels are going to be in a little different partnership with the Aging Best Agency out of Columbia.

The partnership with Aging Best, as of July 1, 2025, will still include support with educational opportunities and resources in a consultation manner. At this time, you should not see any kind of interruption into the services the Cuba/Bourbon Centers have been providing. Both centers offer delicious hot meals Monday through Friday, as well of activities and other forms of services. Both centers provide a great atmosphere for catching up with friends and making new ones. The Meals on Wheels program offers a weeks-worth of frozen meals delivered weekly to your door.

To see if you qualify for this service, you need to call Kristi Gregory at the Cuba Senior Center at 573-885-2909.

What is needed right now is increased participation in the daily hot meals program as well as volunteers at both sites. To keep activities going at both sites, volunteerism is very important. Your volunteering provides assistance to the nonprofit organization which helps us to achieve goals and maintain a healthy meals/activities program for all seniors/community participants. You can volunteer as much five days or as little as one day a week, from 2-5 hours. Anyone 18 or older can be volunteers. Being a volunteer means you are offering something back to your community!

Meals are served Monday through Friday (except holidays). Daily pick-up is also offered. All individuals 60 years of age or older and their spouse, regardless of age, are eligible to participate all for a suggested donation of $5. Anyone under the age of 60 is invited to dine for $7 a meal.