Council approves new signage for museum, use of park for gospel sing

By Rob Viehman

During its meeting on July 14, the Cuba City Council approved new signs for the Crawford County Historical Society Museum and the use of Tangle Creek Park for a gospel sing in October. Several other park items were also discussed.

The council had been discussing the purchase of new signs for the museum for several months following a request from Alderman Ray Mortimeyer. Council Member Joyce Hartzell reported the Parks and Recreation Committee had approved the purchase of four signs during a recent meeting.

The signs will cost $80 each, for a total of $320, Hartzell told the council. Alderman Pitts Lesesne questioned if park tax funds could be used for the purchase and Accountant Jennifer Basham said it could as the museum is part of the parks department. A motion to purchase the signs was unanimously approved.

Hartzell reported that Carl Duff Ministries House of Hope, of Sullivan, requested the use of Tangle Creek Park to erect a tent for a gospel sing on October 5 and will provide their own electric. City Attorney Carolyn Buschjost stated that a contract was needed between parties along with liability insurance. A motion to proceed with the request was approved.

During citizens participation, demolition derby representative Terry Miles told the council that all the concrete blocks that were purchased for the last event were in place and 50 more are needed. Miles stated that the Parks and Recreation Committee agreed to purchase 30 of them at $40 per block and he will purchase the other 20.

Hartzell confirmed the committee agreed to purchase 30 concrete blocks for a total of $1,300 for the arena area at Hood Park. Buschjost stated that this was not an item on the agenda and it would have to be put on the next meeting agenda for approval.

In other business:

• Hartzell stated that the Parks and Recreation committee recommended extending the existing half basketball court at Tangle Creek Park to a full court and adding another full court next to it for a basketball complex. Buschjost again stated this was not an item on the agenda and will pass to the next meeting for approval.

• Hartzell the committee recommended halting construction of the new proposed parking next to the pool at Tangle Creek Park until the determination of its need can be made. A motion to do so was approved.

• Hartzell stated the committee made a recommendation that will be passed to the next council meeting to discuss in personnel.

• Hartzell stated the committee recommended a change to the Aquatics Manual to read “supervision of the pool will be the responsibility of Cuba Parks and Recreation Board.” This would be for the 2026 pool season. Buschjost said she would have to check the state statutes and recommended the attorney's review before any authority be granted.

• Hartzell stated that Derek Bouse submitted his resignation from the committee, which was accepted.

• Mayor Kevin Copling stated he would like approval to look into the Community Foundation of the Ozarks for donations for the parks departments as the city can not be a 501(c)3 and this may be very beneficial. Approval was given by the council.