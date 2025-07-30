Public works requests discussed

By Rob Viehman

The Cuba City Council took up some equipment and personnel requested from the Public Works Department during its July 14 meeting.

Electric Department Supervisor Andy Simpson addressed the council seeking permission to seek bids for a digger truck, provided something can be found that will fit within the budget. He asked that Ron Owsley, city mechanic, be allowed to look at a truck to see if it was suitable to purchase. A motion was approved to do so.

Natural Gas Department Supervisor Jimmy Happel also addressed the council about getting a new truck for that department. Happel said he found a work truck in Owensville at Maciejewski Heating and Cooling that is a F350 utility work truck with 88,000 miles for the price of $46,000. The current budget includes $40,000 for a truck.

Alderman Ray Mortimeyer asked Accountant Jennifer Basham if the additional $6,000 that wasn't budgeted could be funded and she replied yes, it could come from the capital improvement fund. Alderman Jeff Bouse questioned the cost for a truck with that amount of miles.

Mortimeyer made a motion to purchase the truck but it died due to lack of a second and Bouse recommended continuing the search for a truck. The council scheduled a special meeting on Monday to discuss the issued again.

In other Natural Gas Department discussions, the council received a letter from David Minardi requesting to be taken off the department’s call rotation list as of August. Minardi stated that the newly hired department workers have been trained and it was time for them to join the rotation schedule, replacing him. A motion to do so was approved.

Mayor Kevin Copling told the council that he believes the city should advertise for a new Natural Gas Department Supervisor, as Happel has only been serving in an interim capacity. Alderman Pitts Lesesne felt the advertisement needs to run in bigger places than just local for a bigger market from other cities and he would help with other advertisement locations. A motion to do so was approved.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the purchase of eight new computers from Net Engineers in the amount of $7,959.58.

• Approved Special Ordinance 944, authorizing the mayor, on behalf of the city, to enter into an agreement with CM Archer Group P.C. for professional consulting services to prepare a water and sewer system rate analysis.

• Approved the purchase of a Dodge Durango from the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the Police Department in the amount of $33,000.

• Approved proceeding with a police investigation into property damage of a city computer.

• Met in closed session to discuss attorney-client communications and real estate with no final actions taken.