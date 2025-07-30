Supply lists released for Cuba Schools

Pre-K

1 backpack, 2 boxes of tissues, 2 packs of baby wipes, 2 containers of disinfecting wipes, 2 containers of Play-Doh, 2 complete change of clothes (stay at school).

Kindergarten

1 backpack (no wheels), 2 boxes of tissues, 2 packs of baby wipes, 1 large towel for rest time (no rest mat needed), 1 box of gallon Ziplock bags (slider top preferred), 1 box of sandwich or quart Ziplock bags (slider top preferred), 1 bottle of hand sanitizer.

First grade

1 backpack, 2 boxes of tissues, 1 container Clorox wipes, 1 pack baby wipes, 1 pair of scissors, headphones (if possible), 2 boxes of Crayola crayons, 1 pack of index cards.

Second grade

1 backpack, 1 pack of baby wipes, 1 hand sanitizer, 1 child scissors, 1 container Clorox wipes, 1 pack of 4 black Expo dry erase markers, 3 boxes of Kleenex, headphones, 1 gallon Ziplock bags (girls), 1 quart Ziplock bags (boys).

Third grade

1 backpack, 2 containers of Clorox wipes, 2 boxes of Kleenex, 1 bottle of hand sanitizer, box of gallon Ziplock bags (girls), box of quart Ziplock bags (boys), headphones (if possible).

Fourth grade

1 backpack, 3 boxes of Kleenex, 2 containers Clorox wipes, gallon Ziplock bags (boys), sandwich Ziplock bags (girls).

McGinnis Wood Products donates the bulk of school supplies for Cuba Elementary students.

Fifth grade

1 container disinfectant wipes, 3 boxes of Kleenex, 2 rolls paper towels, 1 bottle (12 oz) hand sanitizer, 1 pair student scissors, 2 hand held pencil sharpeners. All students need a Trapper Keeper (soft binder) or a 3-inch binder. This will be used for folder and supplies.

Sixth grade

1 binder (1.5 inch with tab dividers & clear pockets on front and inside cover) for ELA, 3 boxes tissues, 1 container of disinfectant wipes, 1 box gallon Ziplock bags (boys), 1 box quart Ziplock bags (girls), 1 pair student scissors, 1 bottle (12 oz.) hand sanitizer, 1 roll paper towels.

Seventh grade

2 rolls paper towels, 3 boxes tissues, 1 container disinfectant wipes, 1 bottle (12 oz) hand sanitizer, 1 inch binder for social studies, 2 inch binder for math.

Eighth grade

3 boxes of tissues, 1 container disinfectant wipes, 3 1 inch binders for math, science and history).

New enrollment for new students only is August 5-9. A back to school festival will be held August 8. Open house takes place August 14.