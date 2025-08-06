The Battle of the Bands & Boots performance on Sunday, October 19 at Cuba Fest is less than three months away.

CHS band, Drill Team Alumni wanted for Battle of the Bands & Boots performance

The Battle of the Bands & Boots team appreciates past alumni players and drill team for committing their time to this great event. In 2023, 39 Alumni Pep Band members performed. In 2024, the band expanded to 46 and included all woodwind sections and a drum line. Six Alumni Drill Team members also joined. Hopefully, these numbers will continue to grow, especially in the flute, clarinet, and percussion sections.

If you’re interested in performing this year, whether in Alumni Band or Drill Team, use the QR code (on page 2A) to fill out the roster form.

The rehearsal schedule for Alumni Band is on the following Sundays, September 28, October 5, October 12 at 2 p.m. Weeknight rehearsals will be Wednesday, October 8 and Thursday, October 16 at 6 p.m. All rehearsals are in the CHS band room.

If you’ve not played in Alumni Band or Alumni Pep Band before, you will need to make a minimum of three rehearsals and if you have played, you’ll need to make a minimum of two. Please make every effort to be at the September 28 rehearsal as all the music will be handed out that day.

For those who are interested in performing with Alumni Drill Team, specific information regarding your schedules, etc. will be communicated by email, the Alumni Facebook page or directly from Jamie Schuette as she builds the list of Drill Team alumni.

This is the largest annual fundraising event benefiting the CHS Band Program and it couldn’t be done without the support of alumni and the community.

Any questions please email