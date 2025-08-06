Cuba man injured after being ejected from ATV

A 24-year-old man from Cuba, Missouri was injured after being ejected from a vehicle in Crawford County on Sunday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported the crash happened at 4:48 p.m. on Cunningham Road, west of Highway O. The man was driving a Polaris Xplorer.

According to the crash report, the crash occurred when the driver traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, ejecting the driver.

The man suffered serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan.

MSHP noted the driver was not wearing a helmet during the time of the crash.