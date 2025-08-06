THANKS FOR EVERYTHING

The Crawford County R-2 School administration hosted a luncheon recently to express their gratitude to the dedicated maintenance, custodial, transportation, and IT teams. As preparations for a new school year begin, admin recognize that it truly takes a collaborative effort, and they could not achieve their goals without the hard work and commitment of these exceptional individuals. Please take a moment to acknowledge these team members as students come back to school. A simple handshake or a word of thanks can go a long way in showing your appreciation. The facilities are in excellent condition, thanks to their unwavering efforts. See you soon Wildcats.