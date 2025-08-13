Bids approved by city council

By DANNY STRAUS

During its meeting on Aug, 5, the Cuba City Council approved multiple proposed bids, including $216,000 for new asphalt in the Grove Street subdivision.

Street supervisor Bill Dotson said that there are only two companies that provide the asphalt service required and only one bid was received. NB West Contracting Company will be paving streets, including Eden Prairie Lane, Woodbury Lane, Eden Prairie Court, Ridgeview Drive, Valleyview Drive, Cody Lane, Kristen Lane, and Grove Street. Paving will start in September or October, according to NB West Contracting Company.

The council also approved an Oct. 1 cross-country meet at Hood Park proposed by Crawford County R-2 schools that would close the area to the public during the day of the meet. The school district also requested access to the park for a few other days, to map out the race and train. The park wouldn’t have to be closed to the public on those days.

Other approved council bids included:

Wire Bids

• Cape Electrical: $5335.40

• Fletcher: Reinhardt Co. $8050.00

• Wesco: $8050.00

Electric Department Pole Bids

• Bridgewell Resources: $11,510.00

• Stella-Jones: $18,291.29

Retention Pond fencing bids

Bids were presented for six-foot fences at the retention ponds at Rutz Subdivision and will be produced by All-Type Fence Inc.

• $15,560.00: next to the Branson's property

• $19,060.00: on Shenandoah

The parks and recreation board approved purchasing 30 concrete blocks at a total of $1,300.00.

The council also voted to end its Brightspeed internet services. The courtroom was being charged for using Brightspeed, but it had not been used as they were unaware of the service until the recent upgrade to Charter. They were also being charged for a phone line at the treatment plant, which was deemed unnecessary by the council as all calls are going directly to the operator's cell phone, wasting money on a service not being used.

The council tabled multiple bids until further notice, which included the municipal advisor bidding, the City Hall air conditioning bid, the potential fluoride grant, as well as the bid for the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

Alderman Ray Mortimeyer ended the meeting by speaking about how ecstatic he was that the Tangle Creek Park was cleaned up so quickly after it was approved to be cleaned in the previous meeting.

“Tangle Creek was a mess, but by 2 Monday afternoon, it was taken care of,” Mortimeyer said. “I want to thank all of the departments for taking care of it swiftly. Thank you very much. When we all cooperate with each other, it’s beautiful.”