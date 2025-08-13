Operation Outdoors camp educates youth, teaches outdoors skills

Operation Outdoor campers ages 5-14 enjoyed a free three day camp in Hood Park August 4-6 sponsored by the Cuba Police Department and the Missouri Department of Conservation.

By DANNY STRAUS

The Cuba Police Department and the Missouri Department of Conservation hosted its first year of a free three-day camp for kids ages 5-14 at Hood Park.

The 50-plus attendees were taught outdoor skills and education led by Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) officer Ryan Catron and Cuba Police Chief Doug Shelton.

After there was no longer funding for the kids camp that had happened in the past, Catron quickly brought up the idea of having a free outdoors camp that the city wouldn’t have to pay for.

Catron also spearheaded an effort to receive a grant from the Opioid Board, which provided the campers with free lunch for all three days.

“Part of the justification was that when these kids see this positive interaction with law enforcement from a young age and get involved with outdoor activities, it gives them an activity to do rather than turning to an addictive substance,” Catron said.

The conservation officer had help from other MDC members outside of Cuba, who were happy to help educate the next generation.

On Monday, MDC educator Kayla Rosen traveled from the St Louis area to teach the kids how to use an atlatl, which some use to hunt deer.

“The kids have had a really good time and didn’t want to stop,” Rosen said. “They’re surprised that they could use this to hunt deer.”

MDC conservation educator Dwight Warnke works out of the MDC Rolla office and was instructing the kids in archery.

“What I love about archery is that it’s a lifetime sport,” Warnke said. “They can do it from when they’re very young until when they are elderly and can be done year round. It’s one of those skills where the more you put into it, the better you get.”

They used equipment provided by the Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP), which encourages schools to offer archery during the school day and are supported by a grant that covers the majority of the cost of the equipment. Warnke said he was happy to donate his time to the cause.

“This is a program to support the youth in the summer and we’re helping out by teaching them some outdoor skills,” Warnke said.

On Tuesday, members of the Cuba Fire Protection District and North Crawford County Ambulance District gave safety presentations and Dry Creek Bloodhound owners Tony Wilburn and Kim Noyes introduced attendees to their K-9 bloodhound dog and puppies. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers were also present and allowed campers to try on uniforms and use their car radios and microphones.

Each afternoon, the campers went swimming at the Cuba municipal pool and were also provided kayaks for those wanting to paddle instead of swim.

“A lot of these kids don’t necessarily have the opportunity to do something like this,” Catron said. “To be able to shoot a bow, throw an atlatl or fish are important skills to me and it feels great to teach them these things I love doing.”

He said he hopes that this will be the first of many Operation Outdoor camps to come.

“I think it’s something different and cool for them to do,” Catron said. “The kids seem to be enjoying it and don’t have to bring anything besides swim trunks and sunscreen.”