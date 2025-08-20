Cuba football alumni takes program reigns

First year R-2 District head coach Kaleb Cason instructs his team during practice, Saturday Aug. 15 at Wildcat Field of Pride. Cason is the first Cuba football alumni to become head coach.

By Danny Straus

Crawford County R-2 School District’s first-year head football coach Kaleb Cason always knew he wanted the job within the district. Cason, a 2013 Cuba High School graduate who played four years of football in the district, experienced just one winning season during his career. He says he is motivated to return his alma mater to a winning program.

“My goal from the time I was a high schooler was to come back and find a way to put Cuba back on the map,” Cason said.

After his time as a quarterback and safety at CHS, Cason attended Missouri Southern State University and studied physical education. He was planning on becoming a gym teacher until he became infatuated with history in his junior year. He credits his professor, Steven Wagner, for his newfound passion for history.

“It was probably my favorite class I ever had, the way the guy broke it down, the way he presented it,” Cason said when reflecting on his time in college.

“Everybody's used to the monotone history teacher who's boring and just lectures, and there's something about the way that Mr. Wagner taught me. He reeled me in. He had my attention every single day, and I loved it. And at that point, I was like, I’ll probably teach history too.”

After graduating from college, Cason went on to teach seventh-grade social studies at Mount Vernon. He says his desire to coach football remained and he spent five years there working various jobs, including coaching linebackers, special teams and was the defensive coordinator on the school's JV team.

He credits Mount Vernon head coach Tom Cox for helping him grow as a coach.

“Cox is more than likely a hall of fame coach,” Cason said. “He’s a very intelligent person who knows how to run a program, so I learned a lot from him.”

After his time in Mount Vernon, Cason and his wife, Melanie, now a nurse in Phelps County, decided they wanted to move back to Cuba to be around their families and create stability for their newborn son, Hudson. He then reached out to all the principals in the school district in an attempt to fill any teaching openings, even volunteering to get any teaching credentials needed for the potential position.

Cason was eventually hired last year at CHS as a freshman social studies teacher. There weren’t any paid coaching positions available, but his passion for Cuba sports led him to be a volunteer football and basketball coach.

“There were no coaching openings,” Cason said. “But, I just couldn't step away. I had been coaching football and basketball my entire teaching career. I don't know that I would know how to go to work without doing those two things. So I just volunteered to coach football and basketball last year. Not getting paid for it didn't bug me, just because I love it.”

After coach Timothy Duarte resigned after last season, Cason suddenly had a chance to be the head coach for Cuba.

“I had been preparing for that interview for several years,” Cason said. “I just didn’t know I would get the chance so soon.”

Cason says he was speechless when he found out he received the job and recounts seeing a tweet from the Missouri Scoop twitter page that announced his hiring, which has since amassed over 3,000 views.

“He didn’t even tag me in the tweet, so I was just scrolling regularly and it hit me like a freight train,” Cason said. “It brought up a lot of emotions and I probably read that tweet 500 times. It’s literally a dream come true and 15 years in the making.”

Cason, 30, is now the first Cuba football alumni to return to be the head football coach, and is taking on the challenge head-on for a district with a history of only a handful of winning seasons.

“Having lost seasons as a player actually is what pushed me towards being a coach because I wanted to find ways to fix things, specifically here in Cuba.”

Cason is quick to highlight his assistants, crediting assistant coach CJ Crader for getting his team in outstanding physical shape.

“Coach Crader does an absolutely awesome job,” Cason said. “There have been very few football or basketball games since I have been here where I don't feel like we're the stronger, more athletic, faster team.”

Cason also is thrilled to have assistant coach DJ Dace by his side. The two have a longstanding relationship since they were kids, as Dace is best friends with Cason’s brother. The two switch roles during basketball season, with Cason serving as Dace’s assistant.

“We had always planned on coming back to Cuba and coaching football and basketball together,” Cason said about him and Dace.

“It's super cool that that has finally happened,” Cason said. “We've been talking about that for 15 years, and now it's such a cool full circle moment every time I think about it. We both have the same goal. We both want the football program to be successful. We both want the basketball program to be successful.”

After an 11-39 record in the past five years, Cason is hoping to turn the football program around by emphasizing accountability for his athletes both on and off the field.

“Cuba has dealt with a lot of ISS (in-school suspension) stuff, a lot of behavioral stuff, getting kids suspended because of grades or on field action,” Cason said. “So it's important to clean up some of the sloppiness from the kids. I just feel like they need to be held more accountable for all their actions. And I always tell them, I'm going to hold you accountable for all your actions in and out of the classroom, on and off of the field and in the community. So cleaning up some of that stuff will help with some of those problems.”

Cason is striving to reenergize the community’s support for the football program and hopes that Cuba football will be at the forefront of their fandom.

“My goal is to make Cuba's football team (the district’s) favorite football team,” he said. “I know people are huge fans of the Chiefs and huge fans of Mizzou, but I want them to look forward to Friday just as much as they look forward to Saturdays and Sundays.”