Four Cuba youngsters quality for National Pedal Tractor Pull

By WILL JOHNSON

While it may have been hot outside, the action was just as hot inside during the Missouri State Pedal (Tractor Pull) Sunday in Sedalia at the final day of the Missouri State Fair.

Boys and girls ranging in ages from four to 12 were looking to finish in the top four in order to qualify for the National Pedal Pull scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 27 inside the Corn Palace at Mitchell, S.D.

Jacob Licklider was the lone boy amongst the Cuba quartet to compete Sunday in Sedalia.

A student at Immanuel Lutheran School in Rosebud, Licklider posted a distance of 43.5 feet to place third in the 10-year-old boys division clinching his spot in the home state of Mount Rushmore.

Also competing in Sedalia from Cuba were the Korte sisters June, Violet and Sophia.

Violet led the sisterly trio with a third-place pull of 26 feet in the nine-year-old girls division.

June secured the final national qualifying spot with a fourth-place distance of 26.25 feet among eight-year-old girls.

Sophia rounded out the Cuba quartet competing in the 11-year-old girls division placing fourth with a pull of 45.5 feet.