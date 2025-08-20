New R-2 AD wants to bring ‘family feel’ to Cuba athletics

Ryan Okenfuss was named as the new Crawford County R-2 School Districts Athletic Director.

Danny Straus photo

By DANNY STRAUS

Ryan Okenfuss’s path to the Crawford County R-2 School District’s Athletic Director began as a student-athlete, teacher, coach and Gasconade County R-2 Athletic Director. Okenfuss, who was the Owensville AD from 2018-21, wants the Crawford R-2 athletic programs to win, but more importantly, wants to build a positive culture and help the athletes make important memories while having fun.

“I want our programs to continue to ascend,” Okenfuss said. “I want our programs to feel like a family, so that more and more kids want to participate and feel like they belong to a community.”

Okenfuss grew up playing football at Saint Genevieve High School before going on to play fullback at Truman State University in Kirksville in 1996. During his time at TSU, Okenfuss dealt with adversity after “not having a good experience” with one of his coaches. He contemplated quitting and leaving football, but another coach moved him to the offensive line. That, he said, brought back the joy in the game to him.

“A new position helped me because once I graduated and started coaching, I coached the offensive line and wouldn't have been able to do that if I hadn't had that experience. So I'm grateful to my college coach for giving me that opportunity.”

Okenfuss said he learned from his negative experience with the former coach and used that to transform his coaching and leadership philosophy.

“There was always something wrong,” Okenfuss said of his past coach. “I never heard any positive praise. I never heard any positive reinforcement. As a coach and a teacher, it stuck in the back of my mind that whenever I criticized someone and told them they did something wrong, I always tried to follow up with "you're doing this well, or we can just improve this part of your game.”

Okenfuss coached football from 2004 to 2018 in Owensville before becoming their Athletic Director. But, he made it clear that he will let his coaches at Cuba do their job and feel supported without interference.

“As an AD, I want to be here as a support person,” he said. “I want to be here as someone to bounce an idea off of if they have a question about how to handle a situation. I want to be that person they can come to. But as far as strategy or practice schedule, it's all them. I’m not here to micromanage them. They’re professionals in their own right.”

Besides directing athletics, Okenfuss is also the Activities Director at CHS, overseeing extracurricular clubs including band, choir, speech and debate. He stressed the importance of being available to those clubs.

“It’s my job to be there for those clubs and activities that we have in the building when it comes to transportation, bussing, other rules, scenarios or just any needs that those club sponsors need to help out.”

Outside of work, Okenfuss is a proud father of 4, with his oldest son set to graduate from military basic training this year. He says he enjoys “watching them excel in sports and have fun without the pressure of trying to be a varsity player.”

Okenfuss says the best part of being a dad is “watching them grow, watching them develop new skills and just sometimes seeing the excitement that they have in some of the little things like losing a tooth.”