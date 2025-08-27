Commercial fire starts in Cuba Industrial Park

A commercial structure fire burns at Mid-MO Truss, Thursday, Aug. 21 at the Cuba Industrial Park. The Cuba Fire Department responded promptly and received immediate aid from Steelville Fire Protection District, Bourbon Fire Protection District and the Sullivan Fire Protection District. The St. James Fire Protection District, St. Clair Fire Protection District, Owensville Fire Protection District and the Leasburg Fire Protection District also responded to the scene.

By DANNY STRAUS

A commercial structure fire occurred on Thursday at Mid-MO Truss in the Cuba Industrial Park. A member of the Cuba Police Department was doing a common security check of the industrial park on Aug. 21 when they noticed smoke and alerted the Cuba Fire Department at 6:59 p.m. The Cuba Fire Department was first on the scene at 7:05 p.m. and saw smoke billowing out of the structure and fire showing on the front of the building.

Cuba Fire Protection District Chief Mike Plank said that his district was originally assisted by the three mutual aid trucks from Steelville, Bourbon and Sullivan that come to any structure fire. For more aid and manpower, the St. James Fire Protection District, St. Clair Fire Protection District, Owensville Fire Protection District and the Leasburg Fire Protection District also responded to the scene.

Plank said the fire started in the maintenance room and was contained there. The room sustained fire damage along the walls and heat damage to the ceiling, which also damaged the sensors. The building also lost all electrical service. Plank said that the fire was contained within 30 minutes, but the Cuba Fire Department was on the scene until 10 p.m., when they deemed the situation in control.

The total damage is still being assessed by Mid-MO Truss and its insurance.

The exact cause of how the fire started is currently listed as accidental, pending an investigation.