BOE introduces new staff, plans for upcoming year

By DANNY STRAUS

The Crawford County R-2 Board of Education welcomed new district staff members on Aug. 21 during its first meeting of the school year. New staff members, like first-year Cuba High School Principal Michael Clutts, introduced themselves by detailing their previous experience and describing how the first week on the job went.

“It’s been an exciting week getting to know the kids,” Clutts said. “I’ve been getting advice from the students on what colors I should wear,” he joked.

Student representative Allison Heads was also in attendance for the first time as she begins the one-year term. When asked how the first week went, she said, “Everyone’s just getting back into the routine. So far, so good.”

Board President Jennifer Moreland encouraged Heads to be vocal about student issues as the school year goes on.

“Bring back things from a student perspective,” Moreland said. “Embrace being the voice between the students and the board.”

In other business:

• The board presented Officer Jay Coleman with a certificate as a school safety expert for his completion of the MSBA School Safety Academy.

• During citizen participation, Shayla Ferris addressed the board and said that she’s concerned about parent pickup. She said she’s worried about security, saying there aren’t any official ways to link her to her child. Ferris said that anyone can show up with a sign with her kid’s name to pick them up. She suggests that the board invest in a security program, saying, “There’s no limit at cost for safety for a child.” The board thanked her for her incite, and said they will collectively think about working towards a solution.

• Cory Bextermueller from Navigate Building Solutions reviewed the strategic bond and levy campaign information and was motioned by Cheri Schuette and seconded by Rodger Bridgeman to approve the pre-referendum services as presented.

Principal Reports

• Cuba Elementary School principal Tess Green said that they are hosting Popsicles on the Playground next Thursday with parents and students. Green added that parent pick up is getting better and that Pre- K is going great, and the teachers are doing a great job.

• Cuba High School Principal Michael Clutts said that the high school will have a pep assembly next Friday and students who attend the softball game will receive free admission to the football game.

• Special Education Director Vickie Gorsuch said that her department is growing with several new transfers.

Assistant

Superintendent's

Report

• Dr. Myra Siebert said that two new buses will be delivered on Tuesday. She added that DESE notified the district that they do not qualify for the snack program. She said that the district is working with DHSS to apply for their snack program.

Superintendent's

Report

• Dr. Scott Davidson said the district’s enrollment is increasing, going from 1,150 students last school year to 1,191 students this school year

L.J Hart and Company Presentation

• Senior Vice President Bradley Wegman reviewed the preliminary financial analysis, which shows the bonding capacity of Crawford County R-2.

Next Meeting

• The board voted to schedule the regular September board meeting on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. with closed session to follow.