Presenter requests school board approval for Learn Life Savers curriculum

By DANNY STRAUS

Missouri tissue and organ registry coordinator Ian Collins presented the Learn Life Savers Program to the school board on Aug. 21, which would teach students about being an organ donor. Collins says that every student who gets their drivers’ permit and license is asked if they want to be an organ donor, and many are uninformed. He says the purpose of the program isn’t to sway students to be an organ donor, but to teach about the subject that’s not taught in normal classes.

“The value is that they understand what they’re being asked,” Collins said. “We don’t want to force them to say yes, we just want them to be informed.”

Collins said the program would provide a one-time 30-minute class that could be taught in health or any other class. He said that if the students or their parents did not want to participate, they are able to opt out of the class.

When asked if he had taken the class he was presenting, Collins said no. School Board President Jennifer Moreland said that didn’t make sense to her that Collins hadn’t taken the class.

“It would be hard for me to endorse something that I haven’t been through myself,” Moreland said.

After hearing Collins’s presentation, board member Tammy Palmer voted to table the motion, saying, “I wouldn’t feel comfortable making the decision right now until l have more time to research the program.”

Board member Caitlin Mace seconded the motion, which was approved with a 6-0 vote.

The program will be discussed at next month’s Sept. 23 school board meeting.