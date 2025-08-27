MRPC seeks input on Active Transportation Plan for Cuba

Meramec Regional Planning Commission (MRPC) and the city of Cuba are seeking public input to identify community needs and wants to increase active transportation networks in Cuba.

The public is encouraged to take a short survey on how individuals utilize transportation and identify safety concerns with the roadway systems at https://mrpcsurveys.typeform.com/CubaATPSurvey. The survey will close on Sept. 9.

MRPC received a grant from the University of Missouri Extension to create an Active Transportation Plan for the city of Cuba that will assess and propose improvements to the active transportation network.

“Active transportation is vital to encouraging and increasing physical health, connectivity and community activity,” Senior Community Development Specialist Orin Pogue said.

For more information, please contact Pogue at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Planning Manager Anne Freand at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Formed in 1969, MRPC is a voluntary council of governments serving Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Osage, Phelps, Pulaski and Washington counties and their respective cities. Osage County Presiding Commissioner Darryl Griffin serves as the current chair. A professional staff of 24 offers technical assistance and services, such as grant preparation and administration, housing assistance, transportation planning, environmental planning, ordinance codification, business loans and other services to member communities.