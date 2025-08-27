Gary Mace retires after 18 years

Amazing Grace Community Church joyfully honors Pastor Gary Mace as he retires on August 31, 2025, from his role as Founding and Lead Pastor after 18 years of service.

Pastor Mace and his wife, Sharon, began the ministry of Amazing Grace in 2007 with a small group of believers and a big vision for a Christ-centered, community-focused church. Under his leadership, the congregation has grown in both numbers and outreach, developing ministries that have touched lives in Cuba and the surrounding region.

In recognition of his years of service, the Leadership Board has unanimously conferred upon him the honorary title of Pastor Emeritus. This title is a traditional way churches honor retiring pastors, especially founding leaders, who have given significant portions of their lives to ministry.

Although retiring from his official role, Pastor Mace will remain connected to Amazing Grace in a volunteer capacity. He will continue to serve occasionally through weddings, funerals, mentoring, and other ministry opportunities, always in coordination with the new lead pastor, Chris Sheridan.

Reflecting on his years of ministry, Pastor Mace shared, “It has been the joy of my life to shepherd this church. The people of Amazing Grace truly are my family, and I look forward to watching how God continues to use this church in the years ahead.”

The congregation is planning a retirement celebration service and potluck dinner on August 31, 2025, where members and friends will gather to express their gratitude, share memories, and bless Pastor Gary and Sharon as they enter a new chapter of life.

Amazing Grace Community Church welcomes the public to join them in honoring Pastor Mace’s ministry and celebrating the faithfulness of God in the life of their founding pastor.