Cuba native leads medical team at new Cuba clinic

• Four Rivers Community Health Center also offers a family dentist

Four Rivers Community Health Center is proud to announce the opening of medical services at its new Cuba clinic. The expansion builds upon the clinic’s dental services, which opened last month, and represents a major step forward for healthcare access in Crawford County.

The opening of the fully staffed clinic comes in conjunction with the ribbon-cutting ceremony that was held Wednesday at the clinic, where community members, leaders, and Four Rivers staff gathered to celebrate this exciting new chapter. The event also included remarks from Four Rivers CEO Stuart Gipson at the Cuba Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Leading the medical team will be Dr. Wyatt Eikermann, DO, a Cuba native and 2013 graduate of Cuba High School, who is returning home to provide care in the community where he grew up. Dr. Eikermann will see patients Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with same-day and next-day appointments currently available.

“Since growing up in this community and seeing that there was a lack of healthcare, it was always my mission to get back to my hometown of Cuba and Crawford County to provide high quality healthcare,” said Dr. Eikermann. “Being able to work for Four Rivers and all of the resources they have to help take care of the underserved patient populations made it an easy fit for me to fulfill this goal I had set for myself and my community.”

The Cuba clinic is already home to Dr. Sarah Chinnery, DMD, family dentist, who is committed to making dental care compassionate and accessible. “I’m incredibly excited for the opening of our new Four Rivers Clinic in Cuba — a town I’m proud to call home,” said Dr. Chinnery. “It’s truly been a blessing to serve this community, and I’m so thankful for the opportunity to care for people in Crawford County. My compassionate team and I know that going to the dentist can feel intimidating, so we’ve created a space that’s calm, welcoming, and focused on exceptional care and education.” Dr. Chinnery and her team will see patients Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For longtime Four Rivers employee and Crawford County resident Reanna King, the clinic represents more than just access to doctors and dentists. “As someone who grew up in Crawford County and has witnessed the need for these services firsthand in our rural communities, it’s incredibly rewarding to see this vision finally come to life right here in Cuba, Missouri,” King said. “This is a long-overdue investment in access, equity, and the overall well-being of our friends, families, and neighbors. I’m proud to be part of the team making it happen for my community.”

CEO Stuart Gipson emphasized what the expansion means for the organization and for the people of Cuba: “Expanding into Cuba allows us to continue living out our mission of providing compassionate, patient-centered care for the whole family right here in Crawford County. We are honored to invest in this community and thrilled that we were able to take a longstanding structure in the town and make it purposeful and beautiful again.”

The new Cuba clinic is located at 408 South Franklin Avenue.

To schedule an appointment, call or text 573-426-4455 or visit www.fourrivers.org.