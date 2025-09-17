Council approves Tangle Creek Park recreation facilities

By DANNY STRAUS

During its Sept. 2 meeting, the Cuba City Council voted to approve preliminary plans to build three pickleball courts in Tangle Creek Park.

Council members debated where the pickleball courts would be located and what direction they should be facing.

Cameron Schweiss from Archer-Elgin Engineering stated that plans for the park were originally presented back in June. They were asked to revisit the plans due to some of the courts being close in proximity and to relocate the items.

There were then three plans presented with different layouts and locations of pickleball courts. Alderman member Joyce Hartzell stated that she has done research that shows pickleball courts are very loud. She recommended keeping them at a minimum of 500 feet from residences because of the noise. She suggested moving the pickleball courts to the other side of the pool by the basketball courts.

Alderman Jeff Bouse stated that he met with Dan Eidson, a Parks and Recreation Committee member, at the location. Concerns were raised that the current court layout, with the nets facing the sunset, could cause players to have the sun in their eyes during evening pickleball games, and it was recommended that the courts be rotated to avoid this issue.

Schweiss said that could cause a challenge as it would potentially encroach on the narrow parking lot area. He added that they could try to turn the courts parallel and look at some different parking lot striping options. They will likely do more research. Schweiss said that his goal was to determine the location of the courts and its elevation, and then provide a long-term plan for the park to help with budgeting.

Alderman Pitts Lesesne then asked if it was feasible to move all three courts as far back to the creek as possible.

Alderman Ray Mortimeyer responded by saying that the creek is a deep drop-off and would need a fence to keep the balls out.

Hartzell then stated that they will probably have to talk to the residents who live close to the park to hear their opinions on the matter.

Schweiss agreed that there is a good drop-off near the creek, and ultimately, if a plan is approved, then the next step would be a grading plan.

Hartzell said that the street department can take the pavilion down and move it to a different location. Mortimeyer asked if the pavilion could still be used at Tangle Creek Park and was told yes.

Bouse stated that there was another plan that could be discussed in the closed meeting.

After the back-and-forth dialogue, plan number three was unanimously approved by the council members to put the pickleball courts next to the basketball courts. There will be further discussion to finalize details about the facilities in the next council meeting.

Cuba Mayor Kevin Copling brought forth another park facility need: replace some lights at the entrance of Hood Park, as many of them are broken and not working. Copling said other maintenance needs to be done as well. Prices of different light options were given, and after discussion, the council concluded they wanted to add square lights that may not be as easily vandalized. The new equipment costs about $250 per light. The department needs four lights to fix the issue, which was unanimously approved by the council.