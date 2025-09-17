Cuba cancels JV football season

By DANNY STRAUS

On Sept. 8 at 5:09 p.m., the Crawford County R-2 School District’s Facebook page posted that the Cuba High School JV football team’s season was cancelled due to a lack of players.

The JV Wildcats were supposed to play their first game of the season against Clever at Wildcat Pride Field at 6 p.m. that evening.

That post has since been liked, shared and commented on by over 200 community members, who voiced their opinions on why that happened and what solutions there could be to addressing it.

CHS Varsity assistant football coach Randy Bouse provided one of those comments and said, “This isn’t a football issue, we are seeing this across multiple sports and activities. For whatever reason, kids are not participating in any extracurricular activities. This isn’t just in our district, other districts are seeing the same things.”

Some community members questioned if the kids are lazy or whether it’s a coaching issue. Others implored the community to give the students some grace, due the fact that they don’t know what the kids are going through mentally, and at home. Another community member suggested that the district should allow students from Steelville or Bourbon to play for Cuba, due to the fact that those schools don’t have football teams.

CHS assistant varsity football coach and head coach of the varsity basketball team DJ Dace replied to that community member who implored for students from other schools to participate.

“It would only be worth it if there was a large number of students from one school that would play,” Dace said. “It’d bump us up a class and if we’re only adding five or so kids, we can have JV but would not fare well in district play due to the schools we’d play having twice the amount of players as us.”

Dace added that "Open enrollment is on its way. So any Steelville or Bourbon kids that want to play football in high school would be able to enroll at Cuba to play. It’d only add those enrolled to our classification number."

The current Wildcat varsity football team has just 26 players, and 10 of them are freshman or sophomores. Despite the lack of players, the stands were packed with community members supporting the Wildcats in their home opener versus Linn. CHS will play their next football game at Wildcat Pride Field on Friday, Sept. 19, versus Jefferson.