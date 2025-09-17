LHYC holding free outdoor movie night

The Life House Youth Center (LHYC) is excited to invite the community to a free Outdoor Movie Night on Friday, September 19, 2025 at the Life House Youth Center in Cuba.

Families, friends, and community members are welcome to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy a fun-filled evening under the stars. The featured film will be Spider-Man, shown on a large outdoor screen.

In addition to the movie, guests can enjoy free concessions, including popcorn and drinks, making it the perfect family-friendly night out.

LHYC is excited to start hosting events that bring the community together, This outdoor movie night is a great opportunity for families to enjoy quality time while also learning more about the programs and opportunities LHYC provides for local youth.

The movie will begin at dark, and concessions will be available starting at 6 p.m. Admission is completely free.

For more information, please contact, Stefan at Life House Youth Center at 636-210-1995 or visit the Facebook page.