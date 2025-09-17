Cuba council approves multiple bids, looks to fill open positions

By DANNY STRAUS

The Cuba City Council approved an updated wire bid on Sept. 2 that was presented last month, but passed with the wrong price point.

Andy Simpson, electric supervisor, presented the wire bids that were actually opened and approved in August, but the bid quoted the wrong price. Three bids were presented and the council voted all in favor of approving the bid to spend $7,594.55 with Cape Electrical Supply.

Simpson then presented bids for tree trimming, which would provide services for the Mapleshade subdivision, trim the line at Martin St and Pine St. and remove trees at Forest St. Three bids were presented, and the council voted unanimously to approve a $20,500 bid from AAA Tree Service.

Multiple bids were also presented to provide air conditioning at City Hall. Ransom Heating & AC LLC and AJ Heating and AC each presented. The $6,070.35 bid from Ransom Heating & AC LLC was also unanimously approved.

The council also approved to advertise employment for multiple positions. Cuba City Comptroller Jennifer Basham said that with McBride Homes getting closer to completion, she would like to get ahead of the project and asked the council to approve advertising for a Municipal Advisor position and list the roles for assistance. Basham said that there had been talk of multiple other projects where an advisor would be helpful. Alderman Pitts Lesesne asked for the cost, and Basham said she doesn’t know at this time. They are still checking for qualifications.

Alderman Joyce Hartzell clarified that an advisor is like a consultant and Basham said that they would help with financing options for large projects. Alderman Ray Mortimeyer said that an advisor had been used for previous projects. Bidding for a municipal advisor was approved by everyone in the council.

The City of Cuba is advertising for a supervisor for the Natural Gas Department. Lesesne said that an advertisement was created for the natural gas supervisor position, and the council all reviewed it before the meeting. Once approved, they can post the position. Mayor Kevin Copling asked if they would actually hire for the position since the advertisements cost money. Mortimeyer said it would be worth it if someone who applies meets the qualifications.

Alderman Jeff Bouse asked if there was money for the position. Lesesne said that since that is a money-making department, it would be something to go into reserves for if necessary. Basham asked to limit the reserve spending if possible.

The council unanimously voted to approve advertising for the natural gas supervisor position externally.