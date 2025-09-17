Multi-agency investigation leads to Cuba man’s arrest on drug, weapons and fraud charges

By ELISE BROCHU

A multi-agency investigation led to the arrest of a Cuba man earlier this month after authorities uncovered drugs, weapons and evidence of insurance fraud connected to a stolen vehicle scheme.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old John D. Starke of Cuba was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at his residence on Sept. 5. The operation was conducted in collaboration with the Sullivan Police Department and Cuba Police Department.

Authorities say the coordinated effort not only solved several crimes spanning Crawford and Franklin counties but also resulted in the recovery of stolen property and the filing of multiple felony charges.

According to a probable cause statement filed by Sgt. Rhonda Bell of the Cuba Police Department reported that Starke's maroon 2012 Ram 1500 pickup was stolen in September 2024, after two men allegedly test-drove it and failed to return it.

While assisting with the execution of the search warrant, obtained by the Sullivan Police Department stemming from criminal activity within their jurisdiction, Bell said she located a truck matching the description of Starke’s stolen truck. It had been altered and repainted but was still on Starke’s property, concealed with modifications meant to obscure its VIN. Bell said sections of the truck bed still showed the original maroon color.

Investigators learned that an insurance payout had already been issued on the truck, raising suspicions of fraud. The vehicle was seized and towed from the scene.

Crawford County Prosecuting Attorney David S. Smith on Sept. 5 charged Starke with the following:

• class E felony – commission of fraudulent insurance act

• class D felony – stealing - $750 or more

• class D felony – violation of section 301.400, removal of manufacturer's number/motor number/other distinguishing number from motor vehicle, etc.

• class B misdemeanor – making a false report

Also during the search, Sgt. Benjamin Lunyou of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported finding methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in Starke’s possession. Officers also recovered a loaded Palmetto State Armory Dagger 9mm handgun, which Starke, as a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing.

Crawford County Prosecuting Attorney David S. Smith on Sept. 6, charged Starke with the following:

• class D felony – possession of a controlled substance

• class E felony – unlawful use of a weapon

• class C felony – unlawful possession of a firearm

• class A misdemeanor – possession of drug paraphernalia

Court records note that Starke admitted the methamphetamine was his, but claimed the firearm belonged to a friend whose name Starke was unsure of.

Court documents also show Starke has an extensive criminal history in Missouri, including convictions for burglary, drug possession, and tampering with a motor vehicle. His felony record dates back to 1981.

Starke remains incarcerated in Crawford County without bond on the new charges. He is also being held on a Franklin County warrant for fraudulent use of a credit device, with a bond set at $50,000.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged all officers, prosecutors and judicial staff involved, noting that the case demonstrates “the power of agencies working together to keep our communities safe.”