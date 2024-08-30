Silver Advisory issued fof missing Cuba man

The Cuba Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 105 N. Buchanan, Cuba, MO on 08/30/2024.





The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:

John Bruner, a white, male, age 68, hgt 6'01, 240 lbs, gray hair, blue eyes



Diagnosed Medical Condition(s): Depression and multiple unspecified medical conditions



Vehicle Information:

Blue 2003 Ford F150 bearing Missouri, 2PFZ76 last seen unknown



Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Silver Person incident:



Bruner has multiple medical conditions and has made suicidal self-harm statements. When Bruner was last contacted, he seemed confused or possibly suffering from an altered mental status.





Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Cuba Police Department at (573) 775-4911.